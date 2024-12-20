Gurugram, Dec 20 (PTI) A woman's diamond ring worth Rs 15 lakh was allegedly stolen from a beauty parlour , where she had gone for waxing, police said on Friday.

The complainant Gunjan Batra, from DLF Magnolias on Gold Course Road, alleged that she had removed her ring during the procedure and later found it missing, they said.

In her complaint, Batra said that on Wednesday, she visited Looks Parlour at Cross Point Mall for waxing, which was done by staff member Ranjana.

She claimed to have taken off the ring and placed it on the bed in the waxing room. After the procedure, she left the waxing room and came to the hall to get her hair dyed.

Later when she went to get a manicure and realised that her ring was left in the waxing room, she returned to find it missing, Batra said in her complaint.

Despite asking the parlour staff no one admitted to knowing about the ring which prompted her to approach the police, she said in her complaint.

An FIR has been registered under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at Sector 29 police station on Thursday, a senior police officer said.

He said that CCTV footage of the parlour is being examined and further investigation is underway.

