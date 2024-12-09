Jaipur, Dec 9 (PTI) A drone was recovered from an open space in a high-security jail in Rajasthan's Ajmer district on Monday, an official said.

According to the jail official, the drone probably crashed on the premises last night.

Also Read | Kerala Christmas-New Year Bumper Lottery 2024-25 Br-101: Draw Date, Time, Ticket Price and First Prize Details - Know Everything Here.

"It was found on Monday morning in an open space in the jail compound. Prima facie, it crashed due to battery discharge. Nothing suspicious was found in it," he said, adding the local police have been informed about the matter.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)