Bitcoin's price increased to USD 84,000 after a recent fall. Recently, the price touched USD 88,000, but that was for a brief time. The cryptocurrency has been fluctuating but not surpassing the previously achieved highs. As of 10:14 AM IST, the Bitcoin price in USD was USD 85,818. The graph showed upward movement, likely hinting it could go up. US-China Trade War: President Donald Trump Says ‘Nice Conversation Going With China’ After Intense Tariffs War, Nations Likely To Lower Rates Soon.

Bitcoin Price (BTC Price) Up to USD 85,000 Now

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)