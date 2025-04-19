Elon Musk's SpaceX announced that it would target April 20, 2025, for its NROL-145 Mission and April 21, 2025, for the CRS-32 Mission. SpaceX NROL-145 Mission will be the 12th flight for the first stage booster supporting the mission. It will take off from V.andenberg Space Force Base in California. On the other hand, the SpaceX CRS-32 Mission will be the fifth flight of the Dragon spacecraft, and it will deliver advanced drug manufacturing and create novel material for aerospace. Elon Musk's aerospace company has completed 471 missions, 432 landings and 401 total re-flights. India’s Axiom Space Ax-4 Mission: Shubhanshu Shukla Set To Fly to ISS in May, 40 Years After Rakesh Sharma’s Iconic 1984 Flight to Space, Says Union Minister Jitendra Singh.

SpaceX Targets Sunday and Monday for Its Next NROL-145 and CRS-32 Launches

Falcon 9 is targeted to launch three missions starting with our 5th NRO mission of the year on Sunday, followed by Dragon's 32nd cargo mission to the @Space_Station and our third Bandwagon rideshare mission on Monday → https://t.co/bJFjLCiTbK — SpaceX (@SpaceX) April 19, 2025

