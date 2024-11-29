Kolkata, Nov 29 (PTI) Eastern Coalfields Ltd, a subsidiary of Coal India, announced on Friday that the add-on price of coal in Rajmahal area of Jharkhand will increase to Rs 700 per tonne from Rs 450, effective November 30.

The revision reflects adjustments in logistics costs, which are now being passed on to consumers, company officials said.

The hike is expected to generate around Rs 300 crore in incremental annual revenue for ECL, contributing significantly to the company's financials.

"This increase aligns with the need to account for higher logistics expenses, ensuring sustainable operations in the Rajmahal area," an ECL spokesperson said.

