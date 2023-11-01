New Delhi, Nov 1 (PTI) The Export-Import Bank of India (India Exim Bank) on Wednesday said its maiden 10-year USD 1 billion Sustainability Bond listed on the Sustainable Bond Market (SBM) Platform of the London Stock Exchange (LSE).

This Bond was issued in January 2023, making India Exim Bank the first Indian issuer to open the markets for dollar and sustainability bond issuances in 2023, Exim Bank said in a statement.

The bank received an External Post Issuance Review in July 2023 after the evaluation of the projects and assets funded with proceeds from this Bond, it said.

The Post-Issuance Review of this Sustainability Bond states that all the reviewed projects complied with the ‘Use of Proceeds' criteria and were consistent with the commitments described in the Bank's ESG Framework, it said.

The London Stock Exchange has, upon due diligence, qualified Exim Bank's Sustainability Bond to be now listed under LSE's Sustainable Bond Market (SBM) Platform, it said.

Speaking on the occasion, Financial Services Secretary Vivek Joshi said the recent developments and collaborative efforts between India and the UK in the financial sector have laid a strong foundation for continued cooperation and growth.

"Today, having the listing of India Exim Bank's maiden USD 1 billion 10-year Sustainability Bond on London Stock Exchange's Sustainable Bond Market (SBM) Platform, itself is testimony towards our commitment to build on each other's strengths and support mutual aspirations towards sustainable development," he said.

