Unnao (UP), Apr 13 (PTI) Four children drowned on Saturday morning while bathing in Ganga river near the Chandan Ghat here, police said.

Circle Officer (CO) Sonam Singh said the children belonging to two families living on the banks of Ganga had gone to take bath in the river in the morning when the incident took place.

Also Read | Babasaheb Ambedkar Jayanti 2024 Date: Know the History and Significance of the Day That Marks the 134th Birth Anniversary of Dr. Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar.

While Nazia Bano(10), Raj Babu (7), Munajir (10) and Riyaz (8) slipped into deep waters, another child Zainab Bano (5), who was bathing on the riverbank, was saved by the people present there, Singh said.

The CO said the four children were taken out of the river with the help of boatmen and rushed to a private hospital where doctors declared all of them dead.

Also Read | Ambedkar Jayanti 2024: Date, History, Significance and Everything You Need To Know About Dr BR Ambedkar’s Birth Anniversary.

According to locals, Nazia and Raj are siblings and Munajir and Riyaz are cousins.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)