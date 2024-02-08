New Delhi, Feb 8 (PTI) EPC company Ishan International Ltd on Thursday said it has bagged an order worth Rs 150 crore under the PM-KUSUM scheme in Maharashtra.

As part of the scheme, more than 5,000 pumps will be installed throughout Maharashtra, according to a statement.

The order has been bagged from the Maharashtra Energy Development Agency (MEDA) of the Maharashtra government, the company said in the statement.

"Ishan International clinched a substantial work order valued at Rs 150 crore from the MEDA in Maharashtra. The work order falls under the prestigious KUSUM Scheme," it said.

The order includes supply, installation and maintenance of solar-powered agricultural pumps to farmers in the state. The company will execute the contract in a phased manner. The first tranche of the order is Rs 18 crore.

Ishan International has a presence in the fields of engineering, power, finance and information technology.

Launched in 2019, Pradhan Mantri Kisan Urja Suraksha evam Utthaan Mahabhiyan (PM-KUSUM) is aimed at adding solar capacity of 30,800 MW by 2022 with a total central financial support of Rs 34,422 crore, including service charges to the implementing agencies.

The Centre had extended the PM-KUSUM scheme till March 2026 as its implementation was significantly affected due to the pandemic.

