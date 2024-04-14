Gurugram, Apr 13 (PTI) The Gurugram police on Saturday arrested five donors and recipients on charges of commercial dealing in organs, 10 days after an organ transplant racket in Haryana and Rajasthan was busted, officials said.

A senior police officer said the arrested accused include three recipients and two donors, all hailing from Bangladesh. The donors took Rs 2 lakh each for the kidney transplant.

The mastermind of the racket Mohammed Murtaza Ansari, a native of Jharkhand, is still absconding, the police said.

On April 4, a joint team of CM flying squad, district health department and Gurugram Police busted a gang that got kidney transplant done for money in two private hospitals in Jaipur, according to officials.

The racket was busted following a raid at a hotel in Gurugram Sector-39 where a Bangladeshi national was found who had undergone a kidney removal procedure at a hospital in Jaipur under "suspicious" financial arrangements, they had said.

After the transplant, the gang allegedly used to make the patient and the donor stay in a guest house in Gurugram.

On Saturday, the police arrested five donors and recipients, all of them natives of Bangladesh, who were staying in the guest house in Gurugram after undergoing kidney transplant surgeries, they said.

"We have arrested all the five accused. They were sent to judicial custody after being produced in a city court today," said Arjun Dhundhara, SHO of Sadar police station.

The five arrested persons have been identified as kidney recipients Kobir MD Ahasanul (31), Nurul Islam (56) and Mahmud Syed Akb (25) and donors Shamim Mehndi Hasan (34) and Hossain MD Azad (30), he added.

