Mumbai, Jun 30 (PTI) Magenta Mobility on Monday said it will deploy and manage a fleet of over 250 electric vehicles for logistics tech platform MOVER as part of a partnership between the two firms.

The tie-up aimed at enhancing the last-mile delivery will initially focus on key metropolitan regions including Delhi NCR, Hyderabad, Bengaluru and Chennai, Magenta said in a statement.

The deployment of these EVs into MOVER's fleet will enable expanded delivery windows, better fulfilment rates, and reduced operational costs, while supporting environmental goals, the company said.

With lower maintenance needs and zero tailpipe emissions, the fleet will help make logistics both economically and environmentally sustainable, it said adding this will allow MOVER to maintain seamless service, even in high-density areas where traditional delivery modes struggle.

"With MOVER, we're proving that sustainability and scale can go hand in hand. As India's delivery demands evolve, we're here to ensure businesses can grow responsibly, efficiently, and ahead of the curve," said Maxson Lewis, Managing Director and CEO of Magenta Mobility.

The company said the goal is to grow this partnership to all major cities across India and eventually into Tier 2 cities within the next 24 months.

MOVER, with its tech-enabled, asset-light model, gains a decisive advantage through this integration, particularly in cities like Delhi-NCR, where commercial vehicles powered with internal combustion and CNG engines face regulatory restrictions, Magenta said.

"The partnership will help us strengthen our green delivery network while boosting performance and reach," said Praveen Yadav, Founder and CEO of MOVER.

