Mangaluru, Feb 15 (PTI) Shyamprasad Kamath Mundkur has been appointed as executive director (refinery) of Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Limited (MRPL) with effect from June 1, 2022, a company release here said.

Also Read | Samsung Galaxy S22 & Galaxy S22 Ultra India Prices Tipped Online: Report.

A native of Mangalore, Kamath is currently holding the post of group general manager (technical services) at MRPL.

Also Read | Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio To Be Available in India From March 8, 2022.

Kamath had joined MRPL in July 1992 and has held various positions in the organisation apart from his stint on deputation at ONGC Mangalore Petrochemicals Limited (OMPL).

He is an almunus of Manipal Institute of Technology (MIT) and TA Pai Management Institute (TAPMI), Manipal.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)