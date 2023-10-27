Noida, Oct 27 (PTI) The Gautam Buddh Nagar police on Friday attached allegedly ill-gotten properties worth over Rs 1 crore belonging to two gangsters, officials said.

The assets have been attached under provisions of the Gangsters Act and on orders of Gautam Buddh Nagar Police Commissioner Laxmi Singh, they said.

"Today a house and land belonging to Naresh Teotia and estimated worth Rs 1.07 crore in his Veerpur village was attached. A motorcycle worth Rs 1.10 lakh belonging to Riyan alias Mona was also attached as part of the action," a police spokesperson said.

The ill-gotten assets have been attached under Section 14 (1) of the Uttar Pradesh Gangsters and Anti-Social Activities (Prevention) Act which allows for attachment of illegal properties, in order to effectively curb gangsters, mafias and criminals and their associates.

In order to curb the criminals and mafia, the Gautam Buddh Nagar Police will continue to take such strict action against them in the future also, the police warned.

