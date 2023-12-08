Srinagar, Dec 8 (PTI) National Conference (NC) vice president Omar Abdullah Friday visited the residence of slain Jammu and Kashmir Police inspector Masroor Ahmad Wani to pay his respects.

Wani, who was shot by a Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorist when he was playing cricket in Srinagar in October, died at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi on Thursday.

Also Read | Armed Forces Flag Day 2023 Date, History and Significance: Know All About Flag Day of India That Honours the Martyrs of India’s Armed Forces.

"JKNC VP Omar Abdullah pays respects at Inspector Masroor Ahmad Wani's home in Narwara, Srinagar,” the NC said in a post on X.

The former chief minister met Wani's father and other family members and offered his heartfelt condolences and support, the party said.

Also Read | ESIC Admit Card: Entry Card for Paramedical Group C Recruitment Exam 2023 Released on esic.gov.in, Know How to Download.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)