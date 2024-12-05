Sultanpur (UP), Dec 5 (PTI) A 25-year-old man died while another was injured after their car collided with an unident0ified vehicle on the Purvanchal Expressway here, police said on Thursday.

The accident occurred on Wednesday night near Dhanpatganj area, they said.

According to police, Mohammad Ashraf alias Rahim and Asif alias Somu, from Aliganj in Tanda, Ambedkar Nagar district, were travelling from Lucknow to Ambedkar Nagar in an Ertiga car.

Around kilometre marker 114/700 on the Purvanchal Expressway, their vehicle collided with an unidentified large vehicle ahead of them, a police official said.

"Both occupants were injured in the collision. Locals informed UPEIDA (Uttar Pradesh Expressways Industrial Development Authority) after which the injured were transported to the Community Health Center (CHC) in Kurebhar," the official added.

At the CHC, doctors declared Asif (25) dead, while Mohammad Ashraf received treatment for his injuries, according to the police.

Kurebhar Station House Officer Shardendu Dubey said, "The body has been sent for postmortem. The victim's family has been notified, and an investigation into the accident is underway."

Earlier on Sunday night, a 24-year-old motorcyclist died while his pillion rider suffered severe injuries after their two-wheeler collided with a divider on the Purvanchal Expressway here.

On November 22, an auto-rickshaw driver was killed, and six members of a family were injured when a truck collided with the three-wheeler on the Purvanchal Expressway here.

