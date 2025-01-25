Hyderabad, Jan 25 (PTI) A person sleeping on the footpath was killed, while two others sustained injuries when a speeding car hit them at Banjara Hills in the early hours of Saturday, police said.

The person died instantly after being struck by the speeding car at 1:15 am. The two injured men were reported to be out of danger, they added.

The three persons, all daily wage workers, were sleeping on the footpath.

According to the investigation as of Saturday evening, two individuals were believed to have been travelling in the car.

The duo, who work in the film industry, were on their way to Jubilee Hills to pick up a friend from a pub.

They fled the scene after the incident but were apprehended, along with the car owner, who was not present in the car at the time of the accident.

Police said the process to determine whether the driver was under the influence of alcohol was underway.

