Elon Musk's xAI is looking for talented product engineers to work on building the next-gen Grok Studio experience. xAI released the first Grok Studio on April 16, 2025, adding code execution and Google Drive support. For the next-gen Grok Studio, Elon Musk's AI company is looking for Senior Software Engineer and Senior Frontend Engineer roles. The candidates will work in the Bay Area (San Francisco and Palo Alto). The salary for these jobs ranges from USD 1,80,000 to USD 4,40,000. OpenAI Hiring Alert: CEO Sam Altman Announces Opening for Senior Semiconductor Device Engineer With Annual Package up to USD 225,000; Check More Details.

Elon Musk's xAI Announced Hiring Candidates to Develop Next-Gen Grok Studio

Join @xAI to improve Grok for productivity! https://t.co/72xgIgnjVS — Bill Yuchen Lin (@billyuchenlin) April 20, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)