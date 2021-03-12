New Delhi, March 12: Over 30,000 sellers across India have registered on the vendor onboarding mobile app launched by CAIT on Thursday for its upcoming e-commerce portal 'Bharat eMarket', the traders' body said on Friday.

"Within 24 hours of launch, more than 30,000 sellers across the country have registered on the platform whose e-dukaan will be created from March 15," the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) said.

CAIT President B C Bhartia said such a rousing response to Bharat eMarket proves that foreign multiational e-commerce giants operating in India were not giving a fair opportunity for Indian sellers to thrive. The traders' body said it has nominated 40 trade leaders as brand ambassadors of the Bharat eMarket portal. PM SVANidhi Scheme: Zomato Join Hands With MoHUA For Home Delivery of Street Food.

Traders' body CAIT on Thursday launched a vendor onboarding mobile app for its upcoming e-commerce portal 'Bharat eMarket'. The app will enable businesses and service providers to register on the portal and create their own "e-dukaan".

CAIT said its 'purely Indian' Bharat eMarket portal will comply with all the rules and regulations of the country. The traders' body has been engaged in a tirade against foreign e-commerce companies, accusing them of violating the country's FDI policy norms, a charge denied by the firms.

