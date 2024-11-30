Chandigarh, Nov 30 (PTI) Punjab BJP chief Sunil Jakhar Saturday slammed the AAP government over the farmers having faced cuts during the paddy procurement and also lashed out at the opposition Congress for not raising the paddy growers' plight.

Amid farmers demanding a legal guarantee of minimum support price (MSP) on crops, Jakhar said in Punjab, MSP is guaranteed on wheat and paddy.

Each grain is procured at the MSP, he said.

"But what happened this time, that farmers faced a cut of Rs 200 to Rs 350 per quintal (on paddy)," said Jakhar in a video posted on X.

"Why did the Congress MPs not hold a protest then? Did they not have the responsibility to raise farmers' voice," he asked.

"Instead of acting like a responsible opposition, Congress chose to remain in stoic silence over the issue. We need someone to raise voice for the underprivileged sections of society and now is the time for farmers to raise their pitch," he said.

He said that the Centre had sent the Rs 44,000 crore to the state for the paddy procurement.

Nobody raised farmers' voice, Jakhar said.

He alleged that the Congress does not have the courage to raise people's voice while the AAP's intention is not clean.

Lashing out at the AAP government, Jakhar asked farmers to take an account of the MSP from the Bhagwant Mann dispensation.

