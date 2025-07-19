Jaipur, Jul 18 (PTI) A 20-year-old woman was found dead at her house in Rajasthan's Karauli district on Friday, with her family alleging that she was murdered by a man who wanted to marry her, police said.

The incident occurred in Padla village in Todabhim when Antima Meena was cooking and her mother had gone out for some work. Upon returning she found her daughter dead with a head injury.

The body was shifted to the mortuary of a government hospital for postmortem.

Police said that her mother has suspected involvement of a man who wanted to marry her.

"The victim was cooking food when the accused entered the house and hit her with some object, leaving her dead on the spot," the police said.

Efforts are on to nab the suspected accused, the police added.

