Mumbai, Apr 23 (PTI) Agricultural inputs company Rallis India, a subsidiary of Tata Chemicals, on Wednesday reported a loss of Rs 32 crore during the quarter ending March 31.

The company's loss stood at Rs 21 crore during the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year, Rallis India said in a regulatory filing.

The company's revenue from operations during the quarter under review was almost flat at Rs 430 crore compared to Rs 436 crore in the same quarter of the previous year.

For 2024-25, Rallis India's profit after tax (PAT) stood at Rs 125 crore, while its revenue from operations was Rs 2,663 crore.

"The company has reported FY25 revenue of Rs 2,663 crore and PAT of Rs 125 crore. For Q4 FY25, revenue is Rs 430 crore with positive volume growth in domestic business. Control over working capital has enabled strong cash flow from operations.

"I am particularly pleased with the growth of 23 per cent and 24 per cent in soil and plant health and herbicides categories, respectively. Our Innovation Turnover Index is in line with our long-term target of 14 per cent," Rallis India Managing Director and CEO Dr Gyanendra Shukla said.

He said the company will prioritise improving market share in the domestic business and in the exports and CSM business, its focus is to expand product offerings and build strategic partnerships.

The company's shares on Wednesday closed at Rs 253.90, up 3.53 per cent on the BSE.

