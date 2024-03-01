New Delhi, Mar 1 (PTI) Siemens on Friday said Wolfgang Wrumnig has been appointed as its Executive Director and Chief Financial Officer.

The appointment is for a term of five years with effect from March 1, 2024, according to a regulatory filing.

Daniel Spinder has resigned from the post of Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of the company on February 29, the company said.

Besides, Orban von Fedak has been appointed as the finance head for the company's Mobility Business with effect from Friday.

