Latest News | Spinny Sells 300 Used Cars in Lockdown, Expects to Return to Pre-corona Level Volume by Next Month

Mumbai, May 27 (PTI) Online used car retailing platform Spinny has managed to sell over 300 cars in the lockdown period amid changing buying behaviour of the customers due to the coronavirus pandemic and said it expects to return to pre-coronavirus level volume by the next month on the back of introduction of contactless home test drive initiative, the company said.

To ensure safety of the customers and its employees, Spinny has implemented a contactless delivery system and processed a considerable number of orders during this period, it said in a release.

"The automotive consumer behaviour is increasingly being altered by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. As health and hygiene is at the paramount, it has required us to have strict protocols at every touch points. We are witnessing a sharp increase in inquiries of home test drives. We are expecting to be back to the pre-COVID-19 numbers by June," said Niraj Singh, CEO and co-founder, Spinny.

"Spinny has sold over 300 cars in lockdown 4.0, which commenced from May 18 and will be in place till May 31," he said.

The company sold more than 5,000 cars last year and over 10,000 since 2015.

Founded in 2015 by Niraj Singh, Mohit Gupta and Ramanshu Mahuar, Spinny is a tech-enabled pre-owned car platform. Its online-to-offline (O2O) model allows customers to discover cars online on Spinny's website and make the final purchase offline at a Spinny Car Hub.

It has at present operations across five cities -- Delhi, Gurugram, Noida, Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Pune, with 10 car hubs.

During these uncertain times, owning a car is considered as the safest way of personal mobility. And, the liquidity crunch is shifting the demand towards pre-owned cars, the company said.

"As we adjust to living with coronavirus; lifestyle preferences, buying behaviour and even the way we travel is bound to change. Health and safety will be the top priority and people will prefer using their vehicles.

"Addressing the pain points in today's time, the steps we're taking on cleanliness and new service norms are as much about the health and safety of our employees as they are about our customers," said Singh.

He added that with full stack retail platform model, the company is more prepared to cater to the needs of this new normal.

According to the company, it rigorously follows the necessary precautions, as per WHO guidelines with customer comfort and safety as the top priority. Once on the website or the app, buyers have to go through three steps for a zero-contact home delivery of the car of their choice.

To ensure safety of the customers as well as its employees, Spinny has implemented home test drives and home deliveries and processed a considerable number of orders after lockdown 2.0, it said.

