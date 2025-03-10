New Delhi, Mar 10 (PTI) Shares of Sun Pharmaceutical Industries rose a little over 2 per cent in the morning trade on Monday after the company announced that it will acquire US-based Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc for up to USD 355 million.

The scrip of Sun Pharmaceutical Industries went up 2.06 per cent to Rs 1,643.20 apiece on the BSE.

Also Read | Bodoland Lottery Result Today, March 10, 2025: Assam State Lottery Sambad Monday Lucky Draw Results Declared, Check Winners List With Ticket Numbers.

On the National Stock Exchange (NSE), it advanced 1.99 per cent to Rs 1,641.45 apiece.

The 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 294.06 points or 0.40 per cent to 74,626.64 in the morning trade. The Nifty of NSE rose 82.85 points or 0.37 per cent to 22,635.35.

Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for March 10, 2025 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

In a regulatory filing on Monday, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries said it will acquire immunotherapy and targeted oncology firm Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc for up to USD 355 million.

Checkpoint is a Nasdaq-listed commercial-stage company focused on developing novel treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers.

The transaction is expected to be completed in the second calendar quarter of 2025.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)