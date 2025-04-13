Jammu, Apr 13 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha attended the Tawi Aarti Sunday evening at the Tawi Riverfront project here, terming the river the soul of the city.

He said the coinciding of the aarti with the Baisakhi festival was a "divine spectacle."

Sinha said the Tawi River is connected to the soul of Jammu and the living form of "our consciousness and thoughts."

"It is a cultural idea and spiritual flow and with the beginning of aarti at Tawi Riverfront, efforts are being made to awaken our ancient culture," he said.

"Tawi Aarti, the sacred ceremony, is the medium to express our ancient values and ideals on the banks of this sacred river. Today's grand aarti has started a new era," the Lt Governor said.

He called for concerted efforts to reduce pollution to make the Tawi riverfront a unique destination to come and see.

"Be proud of your city. The prerequisite for making a city beautiful is that the citizens should have unwavering pride and love for their city," Sinha said to the people of Jammu.

He also praised Jammu Smart City Limited for its work in the last few years.

"Whether it is the heritage trail project in the old city area near Raghunath Bazaar, the upgradation of the residency road, or the complete street development in Gandhi Nagar — all these projects are excellent examples of how various zones have been revitalised into vibrant, accessible, and people-friendly spaces.

"We have also seen a deep commitment to the environment. Over five hectares of green spaces have been developed at locations like Panama Chowk, Balidan Stambh, near Jammu University, and across Ranbir Canal from BSF Paloura (headquarters) up to Pawan Ice Cream, among others. Public art like 3D murals, wall paintings, sculptures, — is adding colour and life to our cityscape, giving Jammu a personality that's unique and proud," he said.

In all, 100 electric AC buses now connect the major towns of Jammu province, he said.

"These buses are equipped with live tracking, CCTV cameras, and digital payment options, making commuting cleaner, safer, and more convenient for everyone. Our Integrated Command and Control Center (ICCC) and Intelligent Traffic Management System (ITMS) are ensuring that the city runs more efficiently and with safety regularly daily," Sinha said.

He also said that Smart City was less about technology and more about the people living in it.

"Our vision is clear — to make Jammu not just smart, but safe, green, inclusive, and future-ready," he said.

