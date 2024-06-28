New Delhi, Jun 28 (PTI) Tech Mahindra on Friday announced launch of Project Indus, a large language model (LLM) designed to converse in a multitude of Indic languages and dialects.

The first phase of Indus LLM is designed for the Hindi language and its 37+ dialects.

"Project Indus is our seminal effort to develop an LLM from the ground up. Through Makers Lab, our R&D arm, we created a roadmap, collected data from the Hindi-speaking population, and built the Indus model.

"Our collaboration with Dell Technologies & Intel will help deliver cutting-edge AI solutions that enable enterprises to scale at speed. We will redefine the GenAI landscape, driving innovation and operational excellence," Nikhil Malhotra, Global Head --Makers Lab, Tech Mahindra, said.

This collaboration aims to redefine AI-driven solutions in various industries by leveraging Tech Mahindra's unique capabilities to develop localized and verticalized industry-agnostic LLMs with Dell and Intel's robust infrastructure, a company statement said.

It said it will create multiple tailored use cases and enable customers to leverage various applications, including customer support, experience, and content creation across healthcare, rural education, banking and finance, agriculture, and telecom, among other industries.

"The Indus model will initially focus on key use cases and pilot projects, such as providing infrastructure and computing as a service, and offering scalable AI solutions to enterprises," the statement said.

