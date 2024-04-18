New Delhi, Apr 18 (PTI) Two attackers, who allegedly shot dead a 35-year-old man in broad daylight in Seelampur area here, were arrested on Thursday, police said.

The accused -- Salman and Shoaib, both 20 -- committed the crime to gain notoriety as a local gang, they said.

"On April 12, a 35-year-old man, identified as Shahnawaz, was shot dead in a market in broad daylight. The accused shot him in the back of his head and fled the scene. An eyewitness reported that Shahnawaz was walking on the road when he was shot," Deputy Commissioner of Police (northeast) Joy Tirkey said.

He added the victim was initially rushed to JPC Hospital, from where he was referred to LNJP Hospital.

The bullet had gone through the victim's head, the DCP said.

A juvenile, who was already apprehended in the matter, disclosed the names of the other two accused, the police said.

DCP Tirkey said that initially an FIR of attempt to murder was registered but after Shahnawaz succumbed to his injuries at LNJP Hospital on April 13, a section of murder was added in the case.

"Our team later apprehended one juvenile from Seelampur area on April 14. On Thursday, the other two accused Salman and Shoaib were arrested too," Tirkey said.

He added that two country-made pistols along with two live cartridges were recovered from the possession of the accused.

"They wanted to become famous as a gang and had planned to extort protection money from Shahnawaz so they attacked him," the DCP said.

He added that Salman and Shoaib were previously involved in two cases of attempted murder and robbery.

