Kota (RJ), Oct 27 (PTI) Two men have been detained here for extorting money from government officials, many of them engineers, by allegedly posing as Anti-Corruption Bureau officers, police said on Friday.

The two men allegedly extorted Rs 9 lakh from engineers in Baran, Nagaur and Dungarpur districts over a period of a few weeks by threatening them of action on complaints that never existed against them, ACB officials said.

ACB's Kota branch detained the duo on Thursday evening and later handed them over to the Shahabad Police in Baran where the accused were booked under various sections.

The two accused, both graduate degree holders, even had the ACB headquarters' letter pad and receipt slips, they added.

The officials said that the duo would send a notice to their identified victim, and then mount pressure through WhasApp messages to sort out the matter in exchange for a sum of money.

Vijay Swarnkar, the bureau's additional superintendent of police in Kota, said that the accused -- Vaibhav Agrawal of Jhalawar and Devendra Rathore of Kota -- were identified based on inputs from the headquarters and later detained.

The ASP both of them would first examine the history of the officer to be targeted, and were well aware of their work. He added that the duo was later handed over to the Shahabad Police in Baran, where a case was lodged against them.

They would be produced before a court on Friday evening, and would be taken under police custody for interrogation, said Kirdar Ahamed, Shahabad Station House Officer (SHO). A separate case has been lodged against them in Nagaur district's Jayal also.

