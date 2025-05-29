Meerut (UP), May 29 (PTI) The Uttar Pradesh Police's Special Task Force (STF) on Thursday arrested a member of an interstate illegal arms trafficking gang from Meerut district.

According to Brijesh Kumar Singh, Additional SP of the STF's Meerut unit, the accused has been identified as Dhirendra Singh alias Pintu Dadhi, a resident of Baraut area in Baghpat district.

Also Read | SBI Clerk Mains Result 2025: State Bank of India To Release SBI Clerk Main Examination Results for Junior Associates Posts Soon at sbi.co.in, Know Steps To Check.

Dhirendra was arrested on Thursday afternoon from an area under the Kankarkheda police station limits. He already has a case registered against him under the Arms Act, the additional SP said.

During interrogation, Dhirendra said that he used to work as a motorcycle mechanic, but later got involved in illegal arms trafficking to earn money quickly. He became part of a gang that sourced weapons from Punjab and supplied them in Baghpat, Meerut, Haryana, and Delhi, the STF said.

Also Read | DDA Recruitment 2025: Delhi Development Authority Releases Notification To Fill 1,383 Vacancies, Registration Process To Start Soon at dda.gov.in; Know Eligibility Criteria and Other Details.

The STF said that several members of the gang had been arrested in November-December, 2024 and in May this year.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)