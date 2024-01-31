Gurugram, Jan 31 (PTI) A woman allegedly being harassed by her husband over dowry died after he threw her out of their house on a chilly night here in a village, police said on Wednesday.

The husband allegedly thrashed the 28-year-old woman on Sunday night and forced her out of the house, they said.

Also Read | CUET PG 2024 Exam: Registration Date for Common University Entrance Test Examination Extended Till February 7, Apply Online at pgcuet.samarth.ac.in.

Police said a murder case was lodged against the husband at Farrukhnagar police station.

The victim, Poonam, had been married to Mangat Ram, a resident of Sunderpur village, for nine years.

Also Read | Previous Year’s Budget Highlights: From Income Tax Relief to National Digital Library, Major Talking Points From Last Year’s Budget That You Should Know.

Poonam's brother Hemant Kumar, in his police complaint, said, “Mangat Ram used to beat Poonam for dowry and even threw her out of the house.”

Kumar said Mangat Ram would beat his sister after drinking alcohol and that he was demanding a dowry of Rs 2 lakh.

“On the night of January 28, Mangat Ram drank alcohol and threw my sister out after beating her badly. In the morning of January 29, I got a call that my sister had died.

“When I reached the spot, I found my sister lying unconscious near the bathroom in the house. We took her inside the room but she was dead," Kumar said in his complaint.

An FIR was registered based on his complaint and police handed over the body to the family after post-mortem.

Doctors said the cause of death will be clear only after the post-mortem report. A senior police officer said action on the matter will be taken on the basis of evidence found in the investigation.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)