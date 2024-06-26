Bareilly, June 26: An 18-year-old woman was allegedly raped by a man in her village here, police said on Wednesday. According to the victim's father, the incident occurred on June 21 when his daughter, a student of BA final year, was on her way to college. Vishal Gangwar met her on the way and offered her a lift, Additional SP, Rural, Mukesh Chandra Mishra said. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Woman Ends Her Life After Poisoning Minor Sons in Hamirpur.

He alleged that Gangwar offered a laced drink to his daughter, due to which she fell unconscious, and he raped her, Mishra said. The father also informed that the victim suffered injuries on her private parts, because of which she had to undergo an operation, Mishra said. She is currently undergoing treatment. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Man Stabbed To Death After Argument With Girlfriend Turns Ugly; Seven Arrested.

Based on the father's complaint, an FIR was lodged against Gangwar under sections 376 (rape) and 328 (the act of causing harm to a person by administering poison or any harmful substance with the intent to commit or facilitate an offence). Efforts are being made to arrest the accused, he said. SHO, Fatehganj, MM Chaturvedi said that a detailed probe into the matter is underway. A medical test will be conducted to ascertain the exact reason behind the operation.

