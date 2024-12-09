Bulandshahr (UP), Dec 9 (PTI) A court here sent a woman to life imprisonment for killing her husband over a family dispute and also imposed a fine of Rs 25,000 on her.

According to prosecutor Sanjeev Kumar, the convict Rajni killed her husband Shailendra Singh in June 2019 in the Kyoli Khurd area here.

Also Read | Kerala Christmas-New Year Bumper Lottery 2024-25 Br-101: Draw Date, Time, Ticket Price and First Prize Details - Know Everything Here.

An FIR was registered based on a complaint by the victim's brother Dhirendra Singh, after which Rajni was arrested, Kumar said.

Investigation revealed that Rajni's conduct had been a point of contention, leading to frequent domestic disputes between the couple. On the night of June 5, 2019, Rajni strangled her husband to death in his sleep.

Also Read | Year Ender 2024: From Derailments to Railway Mishaps, Check List of Major Train Accidents in India.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)