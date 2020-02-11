Leighton Clarkson Elated After Win over Shrewsbury

Liverpool [UK], Feb 11 (ANI): After securing a win over Shrewsbury, Liverpool's Leighton Clarkson has expressed happiness, saying that it was a 'special night'."It was just unbelievable. You just looked around and saw all the people that came and supported us. They knew we were going to be an U23s team yet we still sold out, which means they are looking to see what youngsters are coming through. I'm just glad we got the win for everyone and it was a special night," the club's official website quoted Clarkson as saying.Liverpool had fielded the youngest ever starting XI in history for the FA Cup match against Shrewsbury. The club secured a 1-0 win in the match.Also, Clarkson made his first Liverpool start in the match and said it was a proud moment for him."It doesn't get much better than that. It was a proud moment for me and my family. It was nice to see so many of my family there to come and watch us win. It's something we will never forget," he said. (ANI)

