Coronavirus Cases in Maharashtra Jump to 9,318 After 729 More People Diagnosed With COVID-19, Death Toll Climbs to 400 in The State

Mumbai, April 28: With 729 new patients, the number of coronavirus cases in Maharashtra climbed to 9,318 on Tuesday.

The death toll reached 400 with 31 people succumbing to the pandemic during the day, a health official said. Mumbai Records 393 Fresh COVID-19 Cases, City Tally Climbs to 5,982, 25 More Die of Coronavirus.

The state's coronavirus figures are as follows: Positive cases 9,318, new cases 729, deaths 400, discharged 1,388, active cases 7,530 and people tested so far 1,29,931.

