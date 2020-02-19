Marathi Film ''Fatteshikast'' to Be Archived by Indian Army

Grammy 2020 Most Searched Nominees (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Aurangabad, Feb 19 (PTI) Marathi film director Digpal Lanjekar on Wednesday said the Indian Army has decided to archive his film "Fatteshikast", which is based on the encounter between Maratha warrior king Chhtrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Mughal army general Shaista Khan in Pune.

The movie will be part of the Army's library and soldiers joining the Maratha Light Infantry regiment will be shown the film, Lanjekar told PTI.

"I received a letter from the Army on Tuesday and the archival process will be completed in a month," he said.

The film, released last year, stars actor Chinmay Mandlekar as Shivaji Maharaj and Anup Soni as Shaista Khan.

"The movie depicts the valor of our ancestors. The event shown in the film will inspire soldiers. Hence, every soldier who joins the Maratha Light Infantry will get to see the film," the director said.

The film was screened for 4,000 Army personnel in Belgaum, where the Marathi Light Infantry's headquarters is located, in December last year, he said.

Lanjekar claimed "Fatteshikast" is the first Marathi film based on a life event of Chhatrapati Shivaji to be archived by the Army.

The film depicts the struggle of the Maratha army led by Shivaji Maharaj to capture Lal Mahal in Maharashtra's Pune city in early 1660s.

Shiv Jayanti, the birth anniversay of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, is being celebrated across the state on Wednesday.

