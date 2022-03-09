Just like all the other parents, Bollywood star couple Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput turned sentimental on their daughter Misha's first day of school. After a long hiatus caused by COVID-19, life seems to be limping back to normalcy, with many places reopening slowly, including schools and colleges. Mira Rajput Shares Adorable Pictures Of Misha Kapoor Asking For A Lollipop In Exchange Of A Cute Smile! See Pics.

Shahid and Mira's 5-year-old daughter Misha is among those children who are finally going to school. Updating fans and followers about the same, Mira posted a sentimental picture on her Instagram Story. She shared a picture of her and Shahid holding hands as they drove to drop their little one at the school. Just 10 Adorable Photos of Shahid Kapoor and Misha Giving Us Major Father-Daughter Goals.

Check Out The Instagram Story Below:

Mira Rajput's Instagram Story (Photo Credits: Instagram)

"First day for a very confident girl and two sappy parents," Mira wrote. The duo, who got hitched on July 7, 2015, are also parents to 3-year-old son Zain.

