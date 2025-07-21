New Delhi, July 21: Congress MP Pramod Tiwari on Sunday gave an inside in the INDIA alliance meeting held on July 19, and said that the INDIA Alliance has finalised its strategy ahead of Monsoon Session of Parliament, which centres around the Pahalgam terror attack, Operation Sindoor, and statements made by US President Donald Trump. MP Tiwari, while talking to ANI, said, "Yesterday, a detailed discussion on formulating strategy for the upcoming session regarding the crisis in which the nation has been pushed into by the BJP-NDA Government. It was a joint effort held in a conducive environment. I am happy to tell you that keeping national interest as supreme, it has been decided against the BJP's activities that are weakening the country, its democracy and economy."

MP Tiwari said that the US President Trump's statement about the five fighter jets being shot down is disturbing and added, "It has been decided to raise issues, the most important being the Pahalgam attack. To date, the traces of terrorists have not been found. Regarding Operation Sindoor, US President Donald Trump stated for the 24th time that he secured the ceasefire. A shocking statement was made that five fighter jets were shot down. The defence attache also said the same. CDS too said the same. This disturbs us." Parliament Monsoon Session 2025: INDIA Bloc to Raise Pahalgam Terror Attack, Donald Trump’s Claims on India-Pakistan ‘Ceasefire’ and Bihar SIR of Electoral Rolls in House.

He also mentioned that the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) happening in Bihar is killing democracy and said, "In Bihar, democracy is being murdered with SIR. The manner in which India has been isolated in its foreign policy is also an issue. Even now, heinous massacres are occurring - Israel is doing this in Gaza is also an issue. The issue is also about the oppression of SC, ST, women and minorities and crimes against them. We have especially identified 8 issues. We are confident that all 24 parties (in the INDIA Alliance) will support us; even the parties who are not a part of this will support us." Parliament Monsoon Session: MPs to Raise Questions on Aviation Sector, Passenger Safety.

The Monsoon Session of the Indian Parliament is scheduled to begin on July 21 and conclude on August 21. During the monsoon session of Parliament, the government plans to push its legislative agenda, which includes some new bills. The bills on the agenda of the government include Manipur Goods and Services Tax (Amendment) Bill of 2025, Taxation Laws (Amendment) Bill of 2025, Jan Vishwas (Amendment of Provisions) Bill 2025, the Indian Institutes of Management (Amendment) bill 2025, the Geoheritage Sites and Geo-relics (Preservation and Maintenance) bill 2025, the Mines and Mines (Development and Regulation) Amendment Bill 2025, the National Sports Governance Bill 2025 and the National Anti-Doping (Amendment) Bill 2025. The government's agenda also includes the Readjustment of Representation of Scheduled Tribes in Assembly Constituencies of the State of Goa Bill, 2024, the Merchant Shipping Bill, 2024, the Indian Ports Bill, 2025, and the Income Tax Bill, 2025. The monsoon session of Parliament will continue till August 21.

