Mother-daughter Commit Suicide

Mumbai, Jan 29 (PTI) A 73-year-old woman and her 53-year-old daughter allegedly committed suicide at their house in suburban Vile Parle, the police said on Wednesday.

Meena Paranjape and her daughter Manjiri Paranjape were found to have hanged themselves at their flat, a police officer said.

The deaths came to light when their maid arrived around 8.30 in the morning but did not get any response after ringing the door bell repeatedly.

After the maid contacted the women's relatives, police were alerted.

Police entered the flat by breaking open the front door and found the two bodies hanging from the ceiling of the bedroom.

Manjiri Paranjape was unmarried and lived with her mother, as per the initial probe.

No suicide note was found, the police officer said, adding that further probe was on.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)