New Delhi, August 7: The National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) has constituted a committee to examine feedback received on textbook content, including objections to the depiction of Jaisalmer as part of the Maratha Empire, alleged misrepresentation of Ahom history, and the exclusion of the 1817 Paika Rebellion. In a statement on Thursday, the NCERT said that in keeping with its established practice, it has formed a panel comprising senior experts to examine suggestions and concerns related to the educational content in a few textbooks. "This committee will examine the feedback in light of the available evidence and submit its report as soon as possible," the statement noted.

The committee is headed by Professor Ranjana Arora, head of the NCERT's Department of Curriculum Studies and Development. The move comes amid mounting criticism from public figures and historians over alleged factual inaccuracies and exclusions in recently revised school textbooks. NCERT has begun rolling out newly updated textbooks for several classes as part of its curriculum revision. While all books till Class 8 have already been released, the remaining ones--from Class 9 to 12--are expected to be out by the end of the year. NCERT Textbook Revisits Mughal Era: Akbar Brutal Yet Tolerant, Aurangzeb Austere in Class 8 Social Science Textbook.

Among the recent feedback under review is the depiction of Jaisalmer as part of the Maratha Empire in the Class 8 Social Science textbook, sources told ANI. Chaitanya Raj Singh, a descendant of Jaisalmer's former royal family, criticised the NCERT Class 8 social science textbook for portraying the Rajput state as part of the Maratha Empire. Calling the depiction "historically misleading and factually baseless", Singh urged Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan to "correct" what he termed "erroneous, malicious, and agenda-driven content".

Objections have also been raised over the portrayal of other regional histories. Former Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik expressed disappointment over the removal of the 1817 Paika Rebellion from the Class 8 history textbook. Calling it a "watershed moment in Odisha's history", Patnaik said the exclusion undermines the legacy of the Paikas, who led a revolt against British rule nearly four decades before the 1857 uprising.

Sources said the committee is likely to examine representations made on topics including the Ahoms in Assam (in the Class 8 social science book), coverage of South Indian dynasties, and certain chapters in vocational and physical education books. Actor R Madhavan also recently joined the chorus of voices questioning the revised syllabus, specifically pointing out the disproportionate focus on Mughal and British rule, while Southern Indian dynasties like the Cholas, Pandyas, Pallavas, and Cheras receive less attention. Mughal Empire Chapters Removed From Class 12 Syllabus by NCERT for Academic Session 2023–2024.

The NCERT said feedback is routinely reviewed through institutional mechanisms. "It is a well-established practice that whenever substantial feedback or suggestions are received regarding the content or pedagogy of a textbook, a committee comprising domain experts is constituted to carefully deliberate on the matter and recommend appropriate actions."

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)