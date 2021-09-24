Emmy-winning actor Hank Azaria is the latest addition to the cast of writer-filmmaker Neil LaBute's drama thriller Out of the Blue. The film, billed as a contemporary tale of "passion, deceit, and violence", also stars actors Diane Kruger and Ray Nicholson. According to Variety, the feature project is currently under production in Rhode Island and the team will soon wrap the filming. Jungle Cruise Movie Review: Dwayne Johnson, Emily Blunt's Delightful Pairing Can't Help in Ignoring the Over-Familiarity of This Adventure Romp! (LatestLY Exclusive).

"When Connor (Nicholson) meets enigmatic beauty Marilyn (Kruger), her seductive charm transforms his dull life into a thrilling fantasy world. He plunges headlong into the adulterous affair, the ex-con with a heart of gold seemingly destined for the raven-haired trophy wife. The only hitch in their idyllic new life together? Marilyn's trapped in a nightmare with an abusive husband and vulnerable stepdaughter," the plotline reads.

Azaria essays the role of Jock, the no-nonsense probation officer who tries to keep Connor from making any mistakes that could jeopardise his future.

Berry Meyerowitz of Quiver Distribution and Tara L Craig of The Squid Farm are the producers. “We've been fans of Hank's for years and are thoroughly impressed by his versatility and ability to tackle a wide variety of characters on big and small screens.

He has been a terrific presence on set, and we can't wait for audiences to see what he, Diane, and Ray have brought to the table under Neil's superb direction," Quiver Distribution co-presidents Meyerowitz and Jeff Sackman said in a joint statement. LaBute is best known for directing films "Lakeview Terrace," "In the Company of Men" and "Nurse Betty".

