Indian Railways Develops Disinfection Tunnel in Maharashtra’s Bhusaval to Curb COVID-19 Spread

Bhusaval, April 7: The Railways has developed a disinfection tunnel at its Loco Shed in Bhusaval, Maharashtra in an attempt to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in the country.

Developed at the cost of Rs. 10,000, people are sanitised when they walk through the tunnel. Ppm sodium hypochlorite solution is sprayed for a duration of three to five seconds in order to disinfect people. Tamil Nadu's Tiruppur District Develops 'Disinfection Tunnel' Amid Coronavirus Outbreak, Draws Praise From FM Nirmala Sitharaman.

Upon contact with a surface, ppm sodium hypochlorite solution is known to be enough to kill the coronavirus. With a capacity of 500 litres, the disinfection tunnel can work uninterrupted for about 16 hours, and hence refilling is required only once a day.

The tunnel carries 150cmx150cmx220cm dimensions and has been developed by Loco Shed in Maharashtra's Bhusaval district.

