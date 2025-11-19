Guwahati, November 19: Stressing that Hinduism is not bound to religious connotations but is inclusive, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Chief Mohan Bhagwat has said that if Muslims and Christians worship this country, follow Indian culture, even without giving up their customs and traditions, then they are also Hindus. While addressing a gathering of intellectuals, scholars, editors, writers, and entrepreneurs during his visit to Assam, as part of the RSS's centenary celebrations on Tuesday, Bhagwat said, "Those who carry forward the devotion to the motherland, the pride of our ancestors and the legacy of our culture are all Hindus. Hinduism should not be taken in religious connotations. Hinduism and Hindu culture are not food and worship. It is inclusive."

"It can take in many more people. If Muslims and Christians, even without giving up their worship, customs and traditions, worship this country, follow Indian culture, and take pride in Indian ancestors, then they are Hindus..." he added. Moreover, he spoke in detail about the five key social transformations - Panch Parivartan: social harmony, Kutumb Prabodhan (family awakening), civic discipline, self-reliance, and environmental protection. Mohan Bhagwat Says ‘Pahalgam Attack Revealed India’s True Friends’ During Public Address on RSS 100th Anniversary (Watch Video).

Among these, the RSS Chief placed special emphasis on strengthening the family institution, urging every family to preserve their ancestors' stories and instil responsibility and cultural pride in the younger generation. Icons such as Lachit Borphukan and Srimanta Shankardeva, he added, should inspire all Indians, even though they were born in a particular province, but they are our national icons. Bhagwat further underlined the significant role of RSS Swayamsevaks in the freedom struggle, recalling Dr. Hedgewar's imprisonment in the Non-Cooperation Movement, Civil Disobedience Movement, and the contributions of countless Swayamsevaks across the country during the Quit India Movement in 1942. ‘Leaders Should Retire at 75’, Says Mohan Bhagwat, Sparking Speculations; Congress Takes Swipe at PM Narendra Modi and RSS Chief (Watch Video).

Calling the Northeast a shining example of Bharat's unity in diversity, Bhagwat affirmed that figures like Lachit Borphukan and Srimanta Shankardeva hold national relevance, not just regional importance. The session concluded with Bhagwat urging all sections of society, especially the distinguished citizens present, to work collectively and selflessly for nation-building.

