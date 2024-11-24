Sambhal, November 24: A survey team that arrived at the Shahi Jama Masjid to conduct a survey of the mosque in Sambhal district amid heavy police deployment faced stone-pelting from some "anti-social elements" on Sunday morning, police said. Visuals show police using tear gas to control the situation in the area. Director General of Police (DGP) UP, Prashant Kumar said that the situation is under control now. Sambhal: Shahi Jama Masjid Survey Disrupted Due to Stone Pelting Incident, UP Police Use Tear Gas (Watch Videos).

Speaking to ANI, DGP Prashant Kumar said, "A survey is being conducted in Sambhal on the orders of the court. Some anti-social elements have pelted stones. Police and senior officers are present on the spot. The situation is under control, the police will identify the stone pelters and take appropriate legal action."

Survey Team Reaches Shahi Jama Masjid

#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh: Police appeal to locals in Sambhal to stop pelting stones when a survey team reached Shahi Jama Masjid there to conduct a survey of the mosque. pic.twitter.com/40uFxcD99Z — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) November 24, 2024

#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh: A survey team reached Shahi Jama Masjid in Sambhal to conduct a survey of the mosque amid heavy police deployment. Following a petition filed by senior advocate Vishnu Shanker Jain in the court of the civil judge at Sambhal claiming the mosque of being a… pic.twitter.com/j3ZT8zc3U6 — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) November 24, 2024

Incident of Stone Pelting Took Place When Survey Team Arrived at Shahi Jama Masjid

#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh: Visuals from Sambhal where an incident of stone pelting took place when a survey team arrived at the Shahi Jama Masjid to conduct a survey of the mosque. Police used tear gas to control the situation. Following a petition filed by senior advocate Vishnu… pic.twitter.com/jW6RO6L27Q — ANI (@ANI) November 24, 2024

This survey was part of a legal process following a petition filed by senior advocate Vishnu Shanker Jain, who claimed the mosque was originally a temple. A similar survey was previously conducted on November 19, with local police and members of the mosque's management committee present to oversee the process. Following the incident, the police appealed to locals in Sambhal to stop pelting stones at the survey team who reached there to conduct a survey of the mosque.

