Singer Shaan is all set to release a devotional "Shiva Yajur Mantra" this Mahashivratri. On Friday, Shaan took to Instagram and shared the update with his fans and followers. "On this Mahashivratri worship Lord Shiva with my new devotional Shiva Yajur Mantra release 'Karpur Gauram'. Releasing on 1st March on your favourite music streaming platforms. Watch this space for more," he wrote. When is Maha Shivratri 2022? Know Date, Shivaratri Puja Timings, Rituals, Significance And Everything About The Auspicious Lord Shiva Festival.

Shaan also unveiled the mantra's poster, in which he can be seen standing in front of Lord Shiva's statue. After seeing the update, fans chimed into the comment section and expressed their excitement. Maha Shivratri 2022 Dos And Don’ts: From Vrat Rituals & Bhog to Mahamrityunjaya Mantra & Temple Visits, Auspicious Things to Do for Good Luck by Pleasing Lord Shiva.

Check Out The Poster Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shaan Mukherji (@singer_shaan)

"Can't wait to listen to it. Har Har Mahadev," a netizen commented. "Wow.Eagerly waiting," another one wrote. The fourteenth night of every lunar month, the night before the Amavasya (new moon), is referred to as Shivratri.On this night, people on the spiritual path usually perform sadhanas (spiritual practices) of special significance.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)