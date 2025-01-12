Alur (Bengaluru), Jan 12 (PTI) Fourteen-year-old Mumbai opener Ira Jadhav became the first Indian to score a triple hundred in Under-19 cricket, when she made a 346 against Meghalaya in the U19 Women's One Day Trophy here on Sunday.

Ira, a student of the Sharadashram Vidyamandir, the alma mater of Sachin Tendulkar, Vinod Kambli and Ajit Agarkar made her runs in 157 balls with 42 fours and 16 sixes.

This is also the highest score in Youth List A matches by an Indian but the world record in the segment stands in the name of Lizelle Lee of South Africa, who made 427 in 2010 in a domestic match.

Jadhav, who went unsold in the previous Women's Premier League auction, however has been named among the standbys for India's U19 T20 World Cup squad for the tournament to be held in Malaysia.

An admirer of India batter Jemimah Rodrigues, Jahdhav's triple hundred and her 274-run stand for the second wicket with skipper Hurley Gala (116, 79 balls) powered Mumbai to a mammoth 563 for three.

Meghalaya were bowled out for a mere 19, an inning that contained six ducks, as Mumbai recorded a massive 544-run victory.

