Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) vice-president Rajiv Shukla has announced that the upcoming Women's Premier League (WPL) 2025 will be played across four cities, as opposed to the two that were floating around. On the sidelines of BCCI SGM in Mumbai, Shukla stated that apart from Mumbai and Bengaluru, Vadodara and Lucknow will also be added as venues in the third edition of the cash-rich WPL. IPL 2025 Start Date: Indian Premier League Season 18 to Start from March 23, Confirms BCCI Vice-President Rajiv Shukla (Watch Video).

WPL 2025 Will Be Played At Four Venues

🚨 JUST IN: WPL 2025 to expand to four cities 🚨 BCCI vice-president Rajiv Shukla says #WPL2025 will be played across four cities — Mumbai, Lucknow, Bengaluru, and Vadodara — from early February. (h/t: @sportstarweb) | #WPL pic.twitter.com/kh39XKdqF1 — Women’s CricZone (@WomensCricZone) January 12, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)