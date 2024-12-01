Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], December 1 (ANI): In the high-stakes world of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL), the Patna Pirates are not just playing a game--they are building a legacy. Their stunning 54-29 victory over the Bengaluru Bulls on Saturday stands as a testament to their determination, spearheaded by the excellent raiding duo of Devank Dalal and Ayan Lohchab.

Devank Dalal, the current green sleeve holder with an impressive 181 points this season, has a singular goal in mind.

"I want to add a fourth star above our team logo on the jersey," he said, as quoted in a PKL release, highlighting his ambition to secure another trophy for the Pirates, who already boast three PKL titles.

Dalal is ably supported by Ayan Lohchab, who has accumulated 113 raid points this season. The duo's consistency in attack enables the defensive unit--led by Ankit Jaglan and Shubham Shinde--to focus on neutralising the opponent's raiders.

"When two or three of us complement each other, it feels great. We aim to improve and push each other forward. Competition among us is vital," said Shubham, whose High 5 and seven points in the match effectively kept the Bengaluru Bulls at bay.

The recent clash with the Bengaluru Bulls was a masterclass in teamwork. While Devank Dalal and Ayan Lohchab displayed relentless raiding, defenders Ankit and Shubham built an impenetrable fortress. Shubham's High 5 added the finishing touch to a near-perfect performance.

"I tell our defenders to give our raiders room to operate. When they execute plans on the outside, they must receive solid support from the inside defence. This motivates our raiders, who are young but giving their all," said head coach Narender Redhu in the release.

"We have one more match, and then on the 6th, we face Real. We'll prepare thoroughly and aim for an excellent defensive performance. I hope this synergy between our raiders, Ayan and Devank, continues," he concluded, as the Pirates wrapped up their Noida leg with a clash against the Bengal Warriors on Sunday night. (ANI)

