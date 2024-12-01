After back-to-back wins in the La Liga 2024-25 season, Real Madrid will look to notch up their third successive competition win, when they host Getafe on December 1. With Barcelona losing against Las Palmas, a win here for Real Madrid would help them cut the gap between themselves and the table-toppers of the current La Liga 2024-25 season, having played one less match. Will Kylian Mbappe Play Tonight in Real Madrid vs Getafe LaLiga 2024-25 Match? Here’s the Possibility of French Star Featuring in Starting XI.

Los Blancos have a near-perfect record against Getafe, winning 17 of their 19 La Liga meetings, while losing one and drawing one. Meanwhile, Getafe will look to notch up their first away win of the season, having won only two home matches out of 14 matches which puts them just one place above the relegation zone.

When is Real Madrid vs Getafe La Liga 2024-25 Football Match? Date Time and Venue

Real Madrid will host Getafe in La Liga 2024-25 on Sunday, December 1. The Real Madrid vs Getafe football match will be played at Santiago Bernabeu and commences at 8:45 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Barcelona Loses at Home for First Time This Season, Falling 2–1 to Las Palmas in La Liga 2024–25.

Where to Get Live Telecast of Real Madrid vs Getafe, La Liga 2024-25 Football Match?

Unfortunately, La Liga 2024-25 has no official broadcasting partner in India, hence Real Madrid vs Getafe match will not have any live telecast viewing option. For the Real Madrid vs Getafe online viewing option, read below.

How to Get Live Streaming of Real Madrid vs Getafe, La Liga 2024-25 Football Match ?

With GXR as the new official streaming partner of La Liga 2024-25 in India fans can watch Real Madrid vs Getafe La Liga 2024-25 football match live streaming viewing option for free on its website online.

