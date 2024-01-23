La Quinta [US], January 23 (ANI): Nick Dunlap, 20, won The American Express tournament and also became the first amateur since 1991 to win a PGA TOUR tournament as he ground out a 70 to edge South Africa's Christiaan Bezuidenhout by a single stroke with his 29-under winning total.

Chinese Taipei's Kevin Yu flirted with a maiden PGA TOUR victory with a scintillating final round of 9-under 63 before settling a career-equaling best finish of tied third here at The American Express on Sunday.

Also Read | ICC Men's Test Team of the Year 2023 Announced: Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja Only Indians, Pat Cummins Named Captain.

Dunlap, the reigning US Amateur champion who was competing on a sponsor's exemption, produced a gutsy up-and-down par save on the last for a historic victory over a stellar field that featured 21 players in the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking, including World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler, a release said. He also became the youngest winner at the age of 20 years and 29 days on TOUR since 1910.

"It's everything that I dreamed of and just to have a chance on the last hole to win a PGA TOUR event is really special. I was so nervous (on the last hole). It's a really cool spot to be in as an amateur, and just to be here and be given the opportunity to play, and I don't ever want to forget today," said Dunlap, who is in his sophomore year in University of Alabama.

Also Read | Chelsea vs Middlesbrough, Carabao Cup 2023-24 Live Streaming Online: How to Watch League Cup Semifinal Second Leg Match Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in IST?.

With a two-year exemption on offer to all PGA TOUR winners plus guaranteed starts in all the Signature events and THE PLAYERS Championship, Dunlap will take his time to determine if he is to join the play-for-pay ranks soon. "That's something it doesn't just affect me, it affects a lot of people, coach back there and my teammates, and it's a conversation I need to have with a lot of people before I make that decision," he said.

The 25-year-old Yu, a former world amateur No. 1, was near flawless at PGA West Stadium Course with 10 birdies against a closing bogey which ultimately dashed his hopes of a career breakthrough.

Japanese rookie Ryo Hisatsune, who earned his playing rights on the PGA TOUR through the DP World Tour Top 10 last season, continued his strong start to 2024 by finishing T11 on 23-under, while Korean trio Sungjae Im, K.H. Lee and 2021 American Express winner Si Woo Kim shared 25th place on 19-under.

After missing four months of action early last year with knee surgery, the talented Yu displayed his immense potential once more by soaring into contention with an outward 30. He made four more birdies through 16 to jostle for the lead but a costly bogey on 18 after he found the fairway bunker eventually saw him finish two back.

Yu shared third place with Xander Schauffele (65) and Justin Thomas (68).

He is now looking forward to the Farmers Insurance Open which begins on Wednesday at Torrey Pines. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)