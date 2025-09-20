Suryakumar Yadav shared words of encouragement with the Oman National Cricket Team members after their spirited performance in the IND vs OMA Asia Cup 2025 match at the Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Friday, September 19. The Jatinder Singh-led side put up a fighting effort against the T20 world champions and won hearts with their performance, despite falling short in the end. After the IND vs OMA Asia Cup 2025 match, which India won by 21 runs, captain Suryakumar Yadav was seen having a chat with the Oman players and support staff and he lauded them for their performance while asking them to remember the kind of cricket they played against India. "Ye jo brand of cricket aap logo ne khela hai, iska taste yaad rakhna," he said. (Remember the taste of the brand of cricket you played). India Beat Oman By 21 Runs in Asia Cup 2025; Sanju Samson and Bowlers Shine as Men in Blue Register Hat-Trick of Wins.

Suryakumar Yadav Encourages Oman Cricket Team Members

𝘚𝘶𝘳𝘺𝘢 𝘋𝘢𝘥𝘢, 𝘦𝘬 𝘩𝘪 𝘥𝘪𝘭 𝘩𝘢𝘪𝘯, 𝘬𝘪𝘵𝘯𝘦 𝘣𝘢𝘢𝘳… 💙 Encouraging words from India’s captain to Oman’s heroes ✨ Watch the #DPWorldAsiaCup2025, Sept 9-28, 7 PM onwards, LIVE on the Sony Sports Network TV channels & Sony LIV. #SonySportsNetwork #INDvOMAN pic.twitter.com/Mng5zOIrOH — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) September 19, 2025

