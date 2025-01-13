Melbourne [Australia], January 13 (ANI): Young Spanish sensation Carlos Alcaraz started his mission towards a career Grand Slam with a bang, securing a first-round win at the ongoing Australian Open against Alexander Shevchenko on Monday.

Having already secured the Wimbledon twice, US Open and French Open titles, Alcaraz started off his pursuit for his fifth major title by beating Alexander 6-1, 7-5, 6-1 in a match lasting one hour and 54 minutes. The 21-year-old is aiming to become the youngest ever star to secure a career Grand Slam, i.e., to win every Grand Slam at least once.

During a highly aggressive display of skill, Alcaraz managed to hit 37 winners despite a second-set drop. The third seed led by 6-1, 3-1 before he lost his groundstrokes range and form briefly. His opponent gained a 5-3 lead in the second set. Despite the loss, Alcaraz was able to increase his consistency and aggression after getting himself to refocus.

Speaking about his performance as quoted by ATP's official website, Alcaraz said, "I am pleased to be through. I try to be the better version of myself every day. I work hard and that is the secret to my best level."

Alcaraz, who also has a strong bond with his coach Juan Carlos Ferrero who has been guiding him for six years, said about his coach, "It is great to have him. I always say being with Juan Carlos is fantastic. Last year he could not be here and I was with Samuel [Lopez], who I trust 100 per cent and is my second coach, but I have been with Juan Carlos for six years now. He knows me well and knows how to get the best from me. It is a tournament we want to win one day and hopefully this year."

Notably, Ferrero had missed the Australian Open last year due to knee surgery. Alcaraz's best Australian Open result was last season when he made it to the quarterfinals. This year, he is seeded to meet Novak Djokovic in the quarterfinals and potentially Alexander Zverev in the semifinals.

Alcaraz's next opponent will be Yoshihito Nishioka in round two. (ANI)

